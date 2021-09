article

A 62-year-old was reported missing from the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Chicago police say Elainea McClellon was last seen Sept. 6 near the 7300 block of North Damen Avenue.

McClellon is described as 5’5" and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If located, please contact Area Three SVU detectives at (312) 744-8266.