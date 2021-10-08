Woman, 64, fatally struck by car while crossing street in West Rogers Park

A woman was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the street Friday morning in the West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The 64-year-old was crossing Devon Avenue near Maplewood Avenue around 6 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old man, police said.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The driver stayed at the scene of the crash, police said.

Advertisement

The Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.