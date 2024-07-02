Woman, 65, shot during argument on Far South Side

A woman was shot and critically wounded during an argument Monday night near the Illinois-Indiana border.

The 65-year-old was arguing with someone she knew around 10:40 p.m. when he pulled out a gun and started shooting in the 4000 block of East 134th Street, according to Chicago police.

The woman was shot in the elbow and abdomen. She was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said. Area Two detectives are handling the investigation.