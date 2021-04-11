Woman, 66, arrested after shooting another woman during an altercation in South Shore

A 66-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly shooting another woman early Sunday in South Shore.

About 1:45 a.m., two women were arguing in the 1700 block of East 79th Street when the 66-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the other woman, Chicago police said.

The woman, 56, was struck on the back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

The other was taken into custody and was transported to the 4th District for processing, police said.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

Area Two detectives are investigating.