Woman, 68, shot in arm while walking in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

A 68-year-old woman was walking when she was shot in the arm in Albany Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Central Park.

At about 12:54 p.m., the woman was walking when she was shot in the arm after hearing gunshots, police said. A vehicle that was traveling southbound in the same block was also struck by gunfire.

The two occupants in the vehicle were not shot, police said.

The 68-year-old is currently in stable condition.

No one is in custody.