Expand / Collapse search

Woman, 68, shot in arm while walking in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Albany Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Mayors Lightfoot, Adams talk crime strategies in Chicago

Two big city mayors struggling to fight a violent crime wave made worse by the pandemic, soaring inflation, rising police retirements and plummeting morale held a face-to-face meeting Friday to share strategy.

CHICAGO - A 68-year-old woman was walking when she was shot in the arm in Albany Park Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Central Park.

At about 12:54 p.m., the woman was walking when she was shot in the arm after hearing gunshots, police said. A vehicle that was traveling southbound in the same block was also struck by gunfire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The two occupants in the vehicle were not shot, police said.

The 68-year-old is currently in stable condition.

No one is in custody. 