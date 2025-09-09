Woman, 73, dies in Chicago house fire

article

The Brief A 73-year-old woman was found dead after a house fire Tuesday morning in Chicago’s East Side neighborhood. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.



A 73-year-old woman died in a fire at a home Tuesday morning in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

What we know:

The fire started before 7 a.m. at a one-story residence in the 1100 block of South Avenue N, according to police.

First responders found the woman unresponsive inside the residence where she was later pronounced dead.

Police said no other injuries or displacements were reported.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating the cause of the blaze.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman killed in the fire has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.