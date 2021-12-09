Woman, 74, dies after shot in Gary home Wednesday

A 74-year-old woman was found fatally shot in a Gary home Wednesday, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office said officials were notified of a death at 8th and Lincoln Street in Gary, Indiana, just before 6 p.m.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The Lake County's Coroner identified the victim as 74-year-old Mary Felton, who sustained a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead an hour later, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Advertisement

Authorities are investigating the incident.