Woman, 80, missing from Little Village may need medical attention

An 80-year-old woman reported missing from Little Village on the Southwest Side may require medical attention.

LuJean Harris, last seen Dec. 2, is reported missing from the 3700 block of West Cermak Road, according to an alert from Chicago police.

Harris, who is 5-foot-4, was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, white shoes, a black knit cap and a dark-colored scarf.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.