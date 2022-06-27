Woman arrested in deadly Back of the Yards stabbing

A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person to death Sunday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The 22-year-old got into a fight with a female and began stabbing her around 10:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, police said.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the chest and arms. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman was taken into custody and a knife was recovered from the scene, according to police. Area detectives are investigating.