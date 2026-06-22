Woman's body found in Fox River in Elgin

The Brief Police found a deceased woman in the Fox River on Sunday afternoon. Her body was recovered near the Kimball Street Bridge in Elgin. Authorities have not released her identity and the investigation continues.



A woman's body was pulled from the Fox River in Chicago's northwest suburbs on Sunday afternoon, and police are trying to learn what happened.

What we know:

Elgin police said detectives found a deceased person in the Fox River at about 3:51 p.m.

The woman was found in the river just north of the Kimball Street Bridge.

This is the intersection of Rt.31 and Kimball St. in Elgin.

The Elgin Fire Department and the Kane County Coroner's Office responded and recovered her body from the water.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the woman's name and it remains unclear how she died.

What's next:

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released when it becomes available.