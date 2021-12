A woman was carjacked by a group of gunmen Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was sitting in her parked Toyota Highlander around 8:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Mozart Street when three gunmen approached and ordered her out of the vehicle, police said.

The woman got out of her car and the carjackers drove off, police said.

No injuries were reported.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP