Woman carjacked in Ukrainian Village

A woman was carjacked Monday night while getting into her car in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was entering her 2016 Jeep SUV around 8:30 p.m. when a car pulled up next to her and two gunmen forced her out of her car at gunpoint in the 2400 block of West Walton Street, police said.

The gunmen drove off in her car, police said.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP