Woman charged with vandalizing Art Institute Lion statue

A 19-year-old woman from northwest Indiana is charged with vandalizing one of the iconic lion statues at the entrance to the Art Institute of Chicago.

The lion at the north end of the main entrance at 111 S. Michigan Ave. could be seen late Thursday with the words “inside mania” spray-painted on its base.

Officers saw Elizabeth Macias tagging in that block at 10:41 p.m. and took her into custody, Chicago police said. Officers allegedly recovered three cans of spray paint.

The Art Institute of Chicago’s North Lion seen vandalized June 25, 2020. (Sam Kelly/Sun-Times)

Macias, of Whiting, Indiana, faces a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, police said. She is due in court Aug. 20.

On April 30th, two men stole a face mask off the same lion statue, which had been applied as a symbolic gesture ahead of a statewide mandate requiring people to wear masks in public.

