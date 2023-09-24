Woman critically injured in South Side hit-and-run crash

Chicago police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Chatham that left a woman in critical condition Sunday morning.

A 32-year-old woman was crossing the street near the intersection of East 75th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 2 a.m. when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and is not in custody. The Major Accidents unit is investigating.