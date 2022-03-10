Woman dead after crash on Chicago's Lake Shore Drive

A 27-year-old woman is dead after a car crash on Lake Shore Drive Thursday, according to Chicago police.

Police said just before 3 a.m., on the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive, the woman was driving at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes, when she struck a guard rail and light pole.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead, police said.

A 30-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

The major accidents unit was investigating on scene, police said.

All southbound lanes were closed for an investigation, but have since been reopened.