Woman dead after vehicle strikes her on Aurora roadway, flees the scene

A woman is dead after a vehicle struck her on a roadway in Aurora early Wednesday.

At about 1:56 a.m., Aurora police and fire officials were dispatched to Galena Boulevard west of Barnes Road for a person lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 69-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials identified her as Annie Kpa.

The intersection of Galena Boulevard and Barnes Road remained closed for several hours, while investigators reconstructed the crash.

The investigation revealed that the woman was walking in the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Division at (630) 256-5330 or email tips@aurora.il.us

Crime Stoppers also offers cash rewards up to $5,000 and anonymity to citizens who furnish information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and to the capture of felony fugitives. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 630-892-1000.