Woman dies in North Aurora crash

A 49-year-old North Aurora woman died after crashing Monday morning in the western suburb.

She was turning left from southbound Mitchell Road to Bilter Road about 8:30 a.m. when she struck a northbound pickup truck, North Aurora police said in a statement.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name has not been released.

The 35-year-old male passenger of the woman was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

“No citations have been issued and there is no indication of drugs or alcohol being involved at this time,” police said. The crash remains under investigation.