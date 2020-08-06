Woman dies, man critically hurt after fire breaks out in bedroom of West Side home

A fire broke out on a mattress early Thursday in Austin on the West Side, leaving an 86-year-old woman dead and a man badly hurt.

Firefighters and pulled the pair from a home about 1:10 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Parkside Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Mary Lynch was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where she was pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

A man in his late 60s went in critical condition to Loretto Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The fire was confined to the mattress inside the bedroom, according to fire department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.