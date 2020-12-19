Woman fatally hit by semi in Morgan Park

A woman was struck and killed by a semitrailer Friday in Morgan Park on the South Side.

About 11 a.m., a 62-year-old man was driving the semi in the 11000 block of South Western Avenue when he stopped at a red light, Chicago police said.

When the light turned green, the man made a right turn onto Western and the woman walked into the street as the semi was completing the turn, police said.

The 71-year-old was struck and rolled over by the semi’s rear tires, police said. She was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

She was identified as Patricia Cole by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy ruled her death an accident.