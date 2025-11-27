Woman fatally shoots man on Chicago's South Side

A man was fatally shot early Thursday morning during a domestic dispute in Chicago’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Police responded around 2:20 a.m. to the 1200 block of West 111th Place, where an argument between a 41-year-old man and a woman became violent. The woman reportedly fired a gun, striking the man in the chest.

The victim was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. As of Thursday morning, the Cook County medical examiner's office had not yet released his identity.

A gun was recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made. Area Two Detectives are investigating.