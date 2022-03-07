Woman fatally shot in the face while in her vehicle on Chicago's South Side

A woman was fatally shot while sitting in her vehicle on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard.

At about 3:07 p.m., the 38-year-old was sitting in her vehicle when a black Sedan pulled up and unknown occupants from the vehicle fired shots at the victim.

She was shot in the left shoulder and the face.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP

She was transported to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Advertisement

No one is in custody.