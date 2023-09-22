Woman fatally shot while sitting inside vehicle in North Chicago

A woman is dead following a shooting early Friday in the north suburbs.

About 6:05 a.m., the North Chicago Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Victoria Avenue, where officers located a deceased woman.

A preliminary investigation determined the woman had left a home in the area and returned to her vehicle parked in a driveway on 11th Street. While the woman was sitting inside the vehicle, a gunman fatally shot her then fled the area.

Police said they believe the shooting was targeted.

The woman has not yet been identified, and the investigation remains ongoing.