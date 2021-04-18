Woman fatally stabbed in Bronzeville; 1 in custody

A man was arrested after a woman was fatally stabbed Saturday night in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The man stabbed the woman multiple times during an argument about 11:40 p.m. in a home in the 4700 block of South Champlain Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified her.

The man was found in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue and placed in custody, police said. Charges are pending, according to police.