Woman fatally stabbed inside Evanston apartment, person of interest in custody: police

A person was being questioned by police after a 30-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside an Evanston apartment building Saturday night.

Officers responding to a call around 9:20 p.m. located a woman with several stab wounds inside a residence in the 100 block of Callan Avenue, Evanston police said in a statement.

The woman, from Evanston, was transported to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police were questioning a person of interest and no additional suspects were being sought. There is no danger to the public, police said.

The Evanston Police Department were investigating with the assistance of the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force Forensic Unit.

No additional information was immediately available.