Woman fatally struck by delivery driver while crossing street on Far South Side: police

The Brief A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a delivery driver on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday afternoon, police say. The driver, a 23-year-old man, was cited for distracted driving. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries.



A 65-year-old woman was killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a delivery driver’s vehicle while crossing the street on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 3:46 p.m. in the 13500 block of S. Avenue O.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was traveling in a Chevy when he hit the victim as she was trying to cross the street, according to Chicago police.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her identity hasn't been released.

The delivery driver was cited with distracted driving. The investigation continues.