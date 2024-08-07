Woman fatally struck by semi on Chicago's Near West Side

A woman was struck and killed by a semi Tuesday night on Chicago's Near West Side.

The semi was traveling northbound on Ashland Avenue around 8:15 p.m. when a woman crossed in front of his truck near the Roosevelet Road intersection, police said.

Paramedics took the woman, whose age was unknown, to Stroger Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No other injuries were reported. CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.