Woman fires shots at man in Hegewisch; man returns fire, striking her in the neck

A woman was shot late Saturday in Hegewisch in the Far South Side.

The 48-year-old was firing shots at a male ab0ut 11 p.m. in the 13600 block of South Brainard Avenue and the male returned fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

Officers were searching for the male shooter, police said.

Area two detectives are investigating.