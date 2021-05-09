Expand / Collapse search

Woman fires shots at man in Hegewisch; man returns fire, striking her in the neck

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A woman was shot late Saturday in Hegewisch in the Far South Side.

The 48-year-old was firing shots at a male ab0ut 11 p.m. in the 13600 block of South Brainard Avenue and the male returned fire, Chicago police said.

She was shot in the neck and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was in serious condition, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officers were searching for the male shooter, police said.

Area two detectives are investigating.