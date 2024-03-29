Woman hides drug-soaked paper in baby's diaper, smuggles it into Cook County Jail: deputies

article

A 22-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly placing a drug-soaked paper in a baby's diaper and handing it to an inmate at the Cook County Jail.

Reality McDowell is charged with bringing a controlled substance into a penal institution, a Class 1 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, following her arrest on March 28.

Deputies say they saw McDowell on Jan. 8, on live security video footage, give the infant to an inmate, who removed a piece of paper from the child's diaper.

The piece of paper appeared to be saturated with a substance and investigators were able to recover it. After further testing, they found the paper was coated in Phencyclidine, or PCP.

PCP is a dangerous illegal drug that is known to be a hallucinogen, according to the sheriff's office.

McDowell had her first court appearance and was released pending trial.

The investigation is ongoing and the Department of Child and Family Services is also investigating.

