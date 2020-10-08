Woman hit, critically hurt by Red Line train at Roosevelt

A 19-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a Red Line train Thursday afternoon at the Roosevelt station.

Paramedics were called to the South Side station about 1:45 p.m. and took a young woman to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A law enforcement source said the incident appeared to be a suicide attempt.

While crews responded, Red Line trains were rerouted to elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trains were initially halted to Roosevelt at 1:45 p.m. due to a medical emergency on the tracks, and were rerouted less than 5 minutes later, the CTA said in a service alert. Trains resumed normal operations about 2:20 p.m.

Chicago police did not immediately have details.