Woman in Chicago opens door, gets shot

A 26-year-old woman was shot inside an apartment in Austin on the West Side.

About 2:15 p.m., she was inside an apartment in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard, when she heard a sound coming from the outside of the residence, Chicago police said. She opened the door and saw a man who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at her.

She was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.