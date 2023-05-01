Woman in critical condition after being shot in Chicago Lawn

A woman is in critical condition after being shot in Chicago Lawn Sunday night.

At about 10:10 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was standing outside of her vehicle in the 2900 block of West 59th Street when a gray SUV approached, police said.

An unknown male offender from inside the vehicle fired multiple shots at the woman and then fled southbound on Richmond.

The woman was shot in the left thigh and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.