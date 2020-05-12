Woman injured in hit-and-run in Chatham

A woman was injured Monday in a hit-and-run in Chatham on the South Side.

About 10:30 p.m. a male driver of a black Ford Fusion ran a red light in the first block of West 87th Street, and swerved into oncoming traffic striking three vehicles, causing a chain reaction, Chicago police said. He then got out of his vehicle and ran from the scene of the crash.

A 26-year-old woman from one of the vehicles was taken to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment, police said. She is in good condition.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. The male is not in custody.