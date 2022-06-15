Woman injured in River North hit-and-run

A woman was hospitalized after her car was struck in a hit-and-run early Wednesday in the River North neighborhood.

The 26-year-old was driving westbound around 2 a.m. when she was hit by a Dodge Durango traveling southbound in the 600 block of North Wells Street, police said.

The female driver of the Durango got out of the car and fled the scene on foot, according to officials.

The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in fair condition with unknown injuries, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.