Woman killed after crashing vehicle into porch of Norwood Park home

A woman is dead after crashing a vehicle into the porch of a home in Norwood Park Sunday night.

At about 9:08 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Crown Victoria at a high rate of speed in the 6500 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a wooden porch of a residence, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

She was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No injuries were reported inside the residence.

The Major Accidents Unit is investigating.