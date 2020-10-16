Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
6
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 10:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, La Porte County
Freeze Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Freeze Warning
until FRI 8:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Frost Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, La Porte County

Woman killed in Lawndale car crash

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old woman was killed in a car crash in Lawndale late Thursday night.

About 10:50 p.m., a man driving a Ford sedan near the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue struck the woman’s vehicle, Chicago police said.

The woman, identified as Juanita Bussell, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. She lived in Hyde Park.

The man fled on foot and a boy riding in the Ford was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

A police source said the Ford was stolen.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported, according to police.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents unit is investigating.