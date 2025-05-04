Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting on Near West Side: police

The Brief A woman was fatally shot around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of South Laflin Street on Chicago’s Near West Side. Police say an unknown man approached her and fired multiple shots, striking her in the head; she later died at Stroger Hospital. The suspect remains at large and no arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday evening has left one woman dead and a suspect on the run, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police.

An unknown man approached the woman, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, CPD said.

The woman was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, CPD said. The investigation is ongoing.