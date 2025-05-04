Woman killed, suspect on the run after shooting on Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A shooting on Chicago's Near West Side Sunday evening has left one woman dead and a suspect on the run, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 5:25 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police.
An unknown man approached the woman, pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, CPD said.
The woman was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.
What's next:
No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, CPD said. The investigation is ongoing.