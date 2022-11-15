Woman killed, teen wounded in shooting outside South Side gas station

A woman was killed and a teenage boy was wounded in a shooting outside a gas station Monday night in the Grand Crossing neighborhood.

The 48-year-old and the 17-year-old were standing outside a gas station around 9 a.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when a silver vehicle pulled up and two gunmen got out and started shooting at them, police said.

The gunmen fled northbound on Maryland Avenue, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The teen was struck in the leg and was also taken to U of C Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.