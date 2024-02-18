Woman missing in South Shore: Jessica Starks last seen three days ago

article

A search is underway for a 34-year-old woman last seen in the South Shore neighborhood three days ago.

Jessica Starks was reported missing on Feb. 15, according to Chicago police.

She was wearing a three-quarter-length black puffer coat and black gym shoes when she disappeared.

Starks is also described as being 5-foot-8 with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say she frequently visits the library in the 4900 block of South Lake Park Avenue and the Starbucks location in the 1500 block of East 53rd Street.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Area One Detectives - SVU Office or 911.