Woman pistol-whipped, grazed by bullet in Pullman in presence of baby

A 24-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and shot in her face Thursday afternoon in the presence of an infant.

The domestic-related shooting happened about 1:40 p.m. as she sat in a vehicle in Pullman on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

She was being pistol-whipped in her face by a man she knew as the gun discharged, grazing her in the face, police said.

Paramedics showed up to the 1000 block of East 111th Street and found the woman and a baby, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

The woman was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

The infant was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution, Merritt said.

No arrest has been made.