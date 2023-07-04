Woman pulls out gun, fatally shoots man during fight in River North

A woman shot a man to death while they were fighting early Tuesday in the River North neighborhood.

Investigation revealed a 49-year-old man got into an argument with a 37-year-old woman around 12:25 a.m. outside in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, police said. The argument turned physical and the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man several times in the torso, according to police.

The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The woman was taken into custody and a weapon was recovered, according to CPD.

Police said the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Area Three detectives are investigating.