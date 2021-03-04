Woman removes bathroom mirror of NYC apartment, discovers hidden secret

Mirror, mirror on the wall, is this apartment the creepiest of all?

A New Yorker was in for a spooky surprise when she went hunting for the cause of a draft — and found an abandoned apartment behind her bathroom mirror.

Samantha Hartsoe has rocked TikTok with a shocking tour of the disturbing discovery, in a four-part video saga posted to the platform on Wednesday and Thursday. Hartsoe’s first clip announcing the alarming news has been viewed 7.5 million times.

MOBILE USERS: Watch Video Part 1 Here

"I'm in my New York Cirty apartment, and it's cold. It doesn't matter how high the heat goes, I'm cold," she explained. Tracking the draft into her bathroom, Hartscoe said she felt cold air flowing from a notch in the doorway. Searching, she realized the cold air was coming from the mirror.

"And I realize the mirror moves," Hartscoe said, shocked.

Advertisement

In the second clip, the New Yorker removes the mirror to reveal an unfinished room on the other side.

MOBILE USERS: Watch Video Part 2 Here

Showing the sight to two friends, her pal named John wondered "What if someone's living in there right now?"

MOBILE USERS: Watch Video Part 3 Here

"The weirdest part about this is that they didn't fill it in on either side of this hole," Hartscoe said. "I have to go in, and figure out what is on the other side of my bathroom."

Gearing up in a face mask, gloves and sneakers — plus a flashlight on her head and self-defense hammer for good measure — she hopped through the hole in the wall, as seen in the third clip, which was posted Thursday morning.

MOBILE USERS: Watch Video Part 4 Here

In the final video, Hartscoe wandered around the "whole other apartment," albeit an unfinished one that didn't look quite up to code. Inside, she found trash bags and a water bottle as the only apparent "signs of life."

"It's freezing in here!" she said. She also took the opportunity to lock what appeared to be the front entrance of the abandoned apartment.

The video then fast-forwards to Hartscoe back at home, where she proudly declares she "made it out alive!

"My landlord is getting a really fun phone call tomorrow!" she joked, popping the bathroom mirror back over the hole to the other unit.

"Cementing this mirror down, catch y'all on the next adventure," she wrote.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Social media users have been mostly horrified with what Hartscoe found, likening the second space to the plot of slasher flick "Candyman," released in 1992 and set to premier with a remake in August directed by Jordan Peele.

"Me watching that women [sic] climb through her apartment bathroom mirror on Tiktok knowing Candyman is on the other side," one Twitter user wrote.

"Someone has clearly not watched CANDYMAN," one echoed

"Gen Z needs to watch Candyman, apparently," another agreed.

More @ FoxNews.com