Woman reported missing from Ashburn for nearly 2 years

article

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old woman who has been missing for nearly two years from Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

Adriana Turcu was last seen July 1, 2018 in the 7800 block of South Spaulding Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She may be in south suburban Robbins or Blue Island, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.