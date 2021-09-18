Woman sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing her boyfriend's 4-year-old son

article

An Illinois woman accused of resenting a boyfriend's 4-year-old son was sentenced to 75 years in prison for killing the boy.

Lesli Jett was portrayed as a selfish drug abuser who didn't like being at the East Peoria home with Tate Thurman.

The boy had multiples bruises and abrasions when he died in 2020. The boy's dad, Jeremy Thurman, says Jett seemed loving but was hiding "malicious behavior." Jett had her own 2-year-old child in the home.

She has insisted she's innocent. Jett gave a letter to the judge but didn't speak in court. A Tazewell County judge says Jett's lack of remorse didn't help her at sentencing.

