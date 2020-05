Two women were grazed by bullets Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The women, both 21, were outside about 3:25 p.m. in the 2300 block of South Drake Avenue when another female walked up and shot at them, Chicago police said.

One woman was grazed on the waist, while the other was grazed on the ear, police said. Both declined medical attention.

Area Four detectives are investigating.