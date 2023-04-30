Woman shot at during domestic dispute on South Side

Chicago police say a woman was grazed by gunfire during a domestic dispute in the Fernwood neighborhood Saturday morning.

The victim, a 29-year-old woman, was in the 10600 block of South Wentworth Avenue when she got in a fight with someone she knew, and they began shooting at her.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. She suffered a graze wound to her leg but refused emergency medical care.

No arrests have been reported and police believe the incident was domestic related.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.