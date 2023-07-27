Woman shot at red light in Englewood: Chicago police

A woman was shot in the neck while stopped at a red light in Englewood Wednesday night.

Chicago police say the victim, 43, was in the 6300 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 9:20 p.m. when a mane got out of a black Ford sedan and fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the neck and face.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.