Woman shot by boyfriend after argument in Marquette Park

A woman was shot by her boyfriend after getting into an argument Saturday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

About 9:05 p.m., the 27-year-old got into an argument with her 29-year-old boyfriend in the 6300 block of South Talman Avenue, when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm, Chicago police said.

She was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said. The man is not in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.