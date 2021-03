A 22-year-old woman was shot Tuesday in Fernwood on the Far South Side.

About 4:10 a.m., she was outside a residence in the 10200 block of South Wentworth Avenue, having an argument with her boyfriend when he shot her in the leg, Chicago police said.

She took herself to Trinity Hospital and is in fair condition, police said. The man fled the scene before police arrived and is not in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP