Woman shot by someone she knew after argument in Avalon Park

A 22-year-old woman was shot after getting into an argument with a man in a vehicle Friday morning in Avalon Park.

The shooting occurred in the 8100 block of South Stony Island at about 12:56 a.m.

Chicago police said the victim was in the vehicle with a man she knew, when the two got into a verbal altercation.

The man then produced a firearm and shot the woman in the foot.

He then forced her out of the vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The woman was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.