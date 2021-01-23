Woman shot dead in West Pullman: police

A woman was shot and killed Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The woman, whose age was not known, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to her head about 9:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East 118th Place, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said there are currently no witnesses to the shooting and could not immediately provide further details.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not identified the woman.

Area Two detectives are investigating.